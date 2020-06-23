Putin Knew Russian Security Priorities Well, So Could Not Be Left Alone With Trump -Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin knows Moscow's national security interests well, so it was unacceptable to leave him alone with US President Donald Trump, former White House national security adviser John Bolton said in his book of memoirs The Room Where It Happened.

"Putin struck me as totally in control, calm, self-confident, whatever Russia's domestic economic and political challenges might have been," Bolton wrote.

"He was totally knowledgeable on Moscow's national-security priorities. I was not looking forward to leaving him alone in a room with Trump," he said.

Putin and Trump in the summer of 2018 held their first full-fledged meeting in the capital of Finland.