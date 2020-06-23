UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Knew Russian Security Priorities Well, So Could Not Be Left Alone With Trump -Bolton

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Putin Knew Russian Security Priorities Well, So Could Not Be Left Alone With Trump -Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin knows Moscow's national security interests well, so it was unacceptable to leave him alone with US President Donald Trump, former White House national security adviser John Bolton said in his book of memoirs The Room Where It Happened.

"Putin struck me as totally in control, calm, self-confident, whatever Russia's domestic economic and political challenges might have been," Bolton wrote.

"He was totally knowledgeable on Moscow's national-security priorities. I was not looking forward to leaving him alone in a room with Trump," he said.

Putin and Trump in the summer of 2018 held their first full-fledged meeting in the capital of Finland.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia White House Trump Vladimir Putin Finland 2018

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

9 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

10 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

9 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.