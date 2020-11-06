UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Kurz Confirm Determination To Fight Terrorism - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Putin, Kurz Confirm Determination to Fight Terrorism - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in a phone conversation emphasized their determination to fight terrorism in all its manifestations, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Austrian side.

"Both sides emphasized their determination to fight terrorism in all its manifestations," the statement says.

Kurz expressed gratitude to Putin for the support and condolences to the people of Austria in connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna on November 2, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Kurz also discussed topical issues on the Russian-Austrian agenda, including countering the spread of coronavirus.

Kurz noted the importance of further developing cooperation between Russia and European countries in the energy sector, the Kremlin said.

The leaders also confirmed their interest in resuming bilateral contacts in full as the epidemic situation normalizes, it said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Vienna Vladimir Putin Austria November All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

45 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

1 hour ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

1 hour ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

1 hour ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

1 hour ago

German Foreign Ministry Recommends Avoiding Trips ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.