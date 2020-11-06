Putin, Kurz Confirm Determination to Fight Terrorism - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in a phone conversation emphasized their determination to fight terrorism in all its manifestations, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Austrian side.

"Both sides emphasized their determination to fight terrorism in all its manifestations," the statement says.

Kurz expressed gratitude to Putin for the support and condolences to the people of Austria in connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna on November 2, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Kurz also discussed topical issues on the Russian-Austrian agenda, including countering the spread of coronavirus.

Kurz noted the importance of further developing cooperation between Russia and European countries in the energy sector, the Kremlin said.

The leaders also confirmed their interest in resuming bilateral contacts in full as the epidemic situation normalizes, it said.