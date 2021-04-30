UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Kurz Discuss Coronavirus, Bilateral Relations, Russia-US Summit, Ukraine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Putin, Kurz Discuss Coronavirus, Bilateral Relations, Russia-US Summit, Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the parties discussed the fight against coronavirus and bilateral relations, among other issues, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Austrian side, it said.

"Some topical issues of Russian-Austrian relations were considered, including interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as the prospects for enhancing the work of various mechanisms of bilateral cooperation," the statement says.

Kurz suggested considering Vienna as a venue for a possible Russian-US summit, the Kremlin said.

"The Federal Chancellor proposed to consider Vienna's candidacy as a place for a possible Russian-US summit meeting, if an appropriate agreement is reached on its holding," the statement says.

Putin also explained to Kurz Russia's approaches to resolving the crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"At the request of Sebastian Kurz, Vladimir Putin explained Russia's approaches to resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis with an emphasis on the need for the Kiev authorities to fully and unconditionally comply with the Minsk agreements," the statement says.

During the conversation, Putin and Kurz also touched upon the issue of Alexey Navalny, it said.

Putin also stressed the unacceptability of external interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vienna Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Belarus Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Health Minister Says Sure Medicines Regu ..

3 minutes ago

Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.0 ..

3 minutes ago

Global electric car sales rose 140% in Q1: IEA rep ..

3 minutes ago

DC Mardan bans arms display

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Asks UN to Help Restore Facilities Dest ..

3 minutes ago

Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run fest ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.