Putin, Kurz Discuss Coronavirus, Bilateral Relations, Russia-US Summit, Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the parties discussed the fight against coronavirus and bilateral relations, among other issues, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Austrian side, it said.

"Some topical issues of Russian-Austrian relations were considered, including interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as the prospects for enhancing the work of various mechanisms of bilateral cooperation," the statement says.

Kurz suggested considering Vienna as a venue for a possible Russian-US summit, the Kremlin said.

"The Federal Chancellor proposed to consider Vienna's candidacy as a place for a possible Russian-US summit meeting, if an appropriate agreement is reached on its holding," the statement says.

Putin also explained to Kurz Russia's approaches to resolving the crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"At the request of Sebastian Kurz, Vladimir Putin explained Russia's approaches to resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis with an emphasis on the need for the Kiev authorities to fully and unconditionally comply with the Minsk agreements," the statement says.

During the conversation, Putin and Kurz also touched upon the issue of Alexey Navalny, it said.

Putin also stressed the unacceptability of external interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, the Kremlin added.