UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Kurz Discuss Potential Shipment Of Sputnik V To Austria - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:41 PM

Putin, Kurz Discuss Potential Shipment of Sputnik V to Austria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discussed the potential shipment of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Austria and potential joint production of it, the Kremlin said Friday.

The phone conversation was initiated by Vienna.

"They discussed in detail the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, including potential shipment of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Austria and ensuring its joint production. In that regard, they agreed that relevant agencies in both countries would remain in contact," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Vladimir Putin Austria Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

1 hour ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.