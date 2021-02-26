Putin, Kurz Discuss Potential Shipment of Sputnik V to Austria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discussed the potential shipment of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Austria and potential joint production of it, the Kremlin said Friday.

The phone conversation was initiated by Vienna.

"They discussed in detail the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, including potential shipment of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Austria and ensuring its joint production. In that regard, they agreed that relevant agencies in both countries would remain in contact," the Kremlin said.