Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, will discuss trade and development of relations in cultural and humanitarian fields on May 8, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, will discuss trade and development of relations in cultural and humanitarian fields on May 8, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"On May 8, 2023 ...

Putin will hold talks in Moscow with ... Japarov, who will pay an official visit to Russia. It is planned to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the Kremlin said in a statement.