Putin, Kyrgyz President to Hold Meeting Today in Expanded and Tet-a-Tet Formats - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov will hold on Monday a meeting in an expanded format and later also conduct tet-a-tet talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today is the day of the Russian-Kyrgyz relations. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov is here, in Moscow. The communication will be held in line with the following scheme: firstly, the Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations involving ministers ... Later, the two presidents will continue the talks in the format of a working lunch," Peskov told reporters.