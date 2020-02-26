Putin, Kyrgyz President to Hold Talks in Moscow on Thursday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, will hold talks in Moscow on Thursday to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, will hold talks in Moscow on Thursday to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said.

"The heads of states will discuss the state and the prospects of further development of the Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, culture and humanitarian sphere. They will also exchange opinions on the pressing issues of cooperation within integrative unions on the Eurasian territory," the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Putin and Jeenbekov will also take part in the ceremony launching the cross years of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.