Putin Lambastes Late Payments to Medics Fighting COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday criticized the situation with late bonus payments to medics fighting with COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday criticized the situation with late bonus payments to medics fighting with COVID-19.

On April 8, Putin proposed to set up special Federal bonus payments to medical personnel who work with COVID-19 patients directly.

"However, according to my information, as of May 9, the designated sums were paid only in 56 federal subjects, and only 56,000 people have received them in person, so to speak. That is less than half of those medical workers who receive such payments," Putin said in a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The president added that all the money has already been sent to the regions and ordered their heads to make sure that everyone gets his or her money by Friday.