Open Menu

Putin Lands In Abu Dhabi On Middle East Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Putin lands in Abu Dhabi on Middle East visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday landed in the United Arab Emirates for a rare visit outside the former Soviet Union, as Moscow seeks to reassert itself on the global stage

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday landed in the United Arab Emirates for a rare visit outside the former Soviet Union, as Moscow seeks to reassert itself on the global stage.

Isolated by the West over the Ukraine war, Putin is courting allies in the Middle East, where he will discuss oil, trade and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a working visit," the Kremlin said, before he was scheduled to travel onwards to Saudi Arabia.

Russian state television showed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials greeting Putin on the runway.

Trade and oil will be on the agenda in the UAE, which is "Russia's main economic partner in the Arab world," according to a statement issued by the Kremlin ahead of the visit.

Bilateral trade turnover between the two countries reached a record level $9bn in 2022, the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia UAE Oil Visit Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East TV Arab

Recent Stories

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's ..

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's cricket

5 minutes ago
 Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

5 minutes ago
 The University of the Punjab (PU), University of N ..

The University of the Punjab (PU), University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada sign ..

5 minutes ago
 SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant paymen ..

SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant payment service

5 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

5 minutes ago
Nation should have no doubt about general election ..

Nation should have no doubt about general elections on Feb 8: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU ..

COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU for strengthening scientific ..

5 minutes ago
 Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate ..

Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate change

5 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

5 minutes ago
 Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horr ..

Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

5 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World