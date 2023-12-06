Putin lands in Abu Dhabi on Middle East visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday landed in the United Arab Emirates for a rare visit outside the former Soviet Union, as Moscow seeks to reassert itself on the global stage

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday landed in the United Arab Emirates for a rare visit outside the former Soviet Union, as Moscow seeks to reassert itself on the global stage.

Isolated by the West over the Ukraine war, Putin is courting allies in the Middle East, where he will discuss oil, trade and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a working visit," the Kremlin said, before he was scheduled to travel onwards to Saudi Arabia.

Russian state television showed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials greeting Putin on the runway.

Trade and oil will be on the agenda in the UAE, which is "Russia's main economic partner in the Arab world," according to a statement issued by the Kremlin ahead of the visit.

Bilateral trade turnover between the two countries reached a record level $9bn in 2022, the Kremlin said.