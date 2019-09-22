Putin Lauds Russian Media for Fostering Dialogue Between Citizens and Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to All Russia 2019 Journalism Festival, which opened Saturday, praising media for their role in fostering dialogue between citizens and authorities.

"Today, the media serve as an efficient tool for public oversight. They facilitate direct meaningful dialogue between citizens and authorities," he wrote in a message posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin addressed participants and guests of the September 21-27 event in the southern city of Sochi, saying it brought together reporters, editors and heads of various outlets from across Russia.

"In addition to providing effective and constructive criticism of government officials, journalists start useful initiatives. Such a constructive and responsible stance helps local government bodies and regional authorities take more efficient efforts to address issues that concern people," he wrote.

This improves the quality of Russian media and helps its influence grow, the president pointed out. In conclusion, he wished those taking part in the festival successful and productive work.