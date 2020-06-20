Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday thanked the country's medical workers for their work, saying that their service throughout the coronavirus pandemic is of historic significance matching up to the most difficult war periods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday thanked the country's medical workers for their work, saying that their service throughout the coronavirus pandemic is of historic significance matching up to the most difficult war periods.

Putin delivered an address at a meeting with medical workers to mark the upcoming Medical Worker Day.

"I congratulate all Russian medical workers on the upcoming professional holiday. I would like to wish you happiness and health and, of course, to thank you for your dedicated work. I have already done this several times indirectly, without meeting you, but now I want to do this, as they say, in direct, because during the period of serious challenges you have been decently and courageously performed � and still do � your duty," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, medical workers' service throughout the pandemic is going to remain in history on a par with their colleagues' service throughout the country's toughest war periods.

"I stress that the sacrificial act of bravery of medical workers during the epidemic will forever go down in the history of our medicine, and of the whole country for that matter. The same way as the valiant service of doctors and nurses during the years of the Crimean War, the First World War and the Great Patriotic War," Putin sad.

As stated by the president, Russia has praised its medical workers at all times.

Medical Worker Day is celebrated in Russia and several other post-Soviet countries annually on the third Sunday of June.