Putin Lauds Steadily Growing Ties With Japan During Meeting With Senior Security Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was happy to see his country's ties with Japan deepening as he welcomed Japan's National Security Council chief to his residence on Thursday.

Shigeru Kitamura led a Japanese delegation to Moscow this week.

He met with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, on Wednesday.

"I would like to note that relations between our states are developing steadily, and we are very happy about this," Putin said at the meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow.

Putin asked Kitamura to convey his best wishes to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he hoped to speak about Russian-Japanese relations as soon as an opportunity presented itself.