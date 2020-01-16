UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Lauds Steadily Growing Ties With Japan During Meeting With Senior Security Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:31 PM

Putin Lauds Steadily Growing Ties With Japan During Meeting With Senior Security Official

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was happy to see his country's ties with Japan deepening as he welcomed Japan's National Security Council chief to his residence on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was happy to see his country's ties with Japan deepening as he welcomed Japan's National Security Council chief to his residence on Thursday.

Shigeru Kitamura led a Japanese delegation to Moscow this week.

He met with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, on Wednesday.

"I would like to note that relations between our states are developing steadily, and we are very happy about this," Putin said at the meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow.

Putin asked Kitamura to convey his best wishes to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he hoped to speak about Russian-Japanese relations as soon as an opportunity presented itself.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Japan Best

Recent Stories

Putin, European Council President Discuss Libya, G ..

2 minutes ago

Fire-Stricken Russian Trawler to Be Towed to Norwa ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seizes 80,000kg expired choc ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC session on Kashmir issue diplomatic victory o ..

2 minutes ago

Corruption main reason behind inflation, unemploym ..

8 minutes ago

Visegrad Group, Austrian Prime Ministers Discuss R ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.