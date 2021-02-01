Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday laid flowers at his predecessor Boris Yeltsin's grave at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow to mark what could have been the late politician's 90th birthday

The first Russian president's widow, Naina Yeltsina, senior Russian officials, his friends, associates and employees of the Yeltsin Center came to honor Yeltsin's memory.

Commemorative events are also being held in the cities of Saint Petersburg as well as in Yekaterinburg, where Yeltsin launched his political career.

Yeltsin was born on February 1, 1931. He was elected the first president of Russia on June 12, 1991, and was sworn in almost a month later. Yeltsin was re-elected for the second term in 1996 and announced his surprise resignation on December 31, 1999, passing the reigns of power to Putin. Yeltsin passed away on April 23, 2007.