Putin Lays Wreath At Tomb Of Unknown Soldier In Memory Of Those Killed In WWII

Wed 24th June 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls to commemorate those killed in the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

Before the ceremony, Putin attended a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany at the Red Square. He then thanked the military for conducting the parade.

"Thank you all very much, happy holiday!" Putin said.

While walking to the Alexander Garden, the Russian President briefly spoke with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Tajikistan.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who was supposed to attend the celebrations, did not participate in the Victory Parade, as two members of the Kyrgyz delegation had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Victory Day celebrations will continue in the Grand Kremlin Palace with a gala reception for the heads of foreign states.

