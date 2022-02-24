Putin: Leading NATO Countries Supporting Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Russians that major NATO countries are supporting Neo-Nazis in Ukraine who would never forgive people in Crimea for the reunification with Russia.

"Leading NATO countries pursue their own goal by fully supporting Ukraine's extreme Nazis and Neo-Nazis, who, in turn, will never forgive people of Crimea and Sevastopol for their free choice to reunify with Russia. They will, of course, go to Crimea, like to Donbas, they way they do it, to kill, like executioners from the bands of Ukrainian Nazi supporters of Hitler were killing innocent people during the World War II," Putin said.