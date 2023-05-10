Putin Lifts Ban for Russian Airlines on Flights to Georgia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia, according to the relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

"To recognize as invalid the decree of the Russian president of June 21, 2019 (that bans Russian airlines from flying between Russia and Georgia)," the document read.

In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15. Thus, citizens of Georgia can enter and leave Russia without issuing visas on the basis of valid documents proving their identity, with the exception of citizens entering the country for the purpose of carrying out labor activities or for a period of more than 90 days.