UrduPoint.com

Putin Lifts Ban For Russian Airlines On Flights To Georgia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Putin Lifts Ban for Russian Airlines on Flights to Georgia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia, according to the relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

"To recognize as invalid the decree of the Russian president of June 21, 2019 (that bans Russian airlines from flying between Russia and Georgia)," the document read.

In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15. Thus, citizens of Georgia can enter and leave Russia without issuing visas on the basis of valid documents proving their identity, with the exception of citizens entering the country for the purpose of carrying out labor activities or for a period of more than 90 days.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Georgia May June Visa 2019 From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law and order situation

4 minutes ago
 Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

46 minutes ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

1 hour ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

2 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

3 hours ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.