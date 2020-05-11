Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the country's non-working period imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted from Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the country's non-working period imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted from Tuesday.

"Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the national period of non-working days will be over for all sectors of the economy," Putin said, adding that Russia's regions will be able to keep in place any necessary anti-virus measures.