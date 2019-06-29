Putin Likely to Talk to Merkel on Normandy Format Meeting - Peskov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will, in the framework of the G20 summit in Japan 's Osaka , most likely talk Saturday to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about holding a Normandy format meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Tomorrow, rather in a matter of hours, there will be a meeting with Angela Merkel, which is likely to also address these issues," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 television channel commenting on the words of French leader Emmanuel Macron about the intention to hold a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders in the summer.