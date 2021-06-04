UrduPoint.com
Putin Links Claims Of Russia Weaponizing Vaccine To 'Competition For Money'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

Putin Links Claims of Russia Weaponizing Vaccine to 'Competition for Money'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday dismissed claims of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V being a "Russian weapon," linking them to competition between pharmaceutical manufactures

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday dismissed claims of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V being a "Russian weapon," linking them to competition between pharmaceutical manufactures.

"I suppose that this is a competition for money on the part of those who produce such drugs in other countries and desire to expand to the European market," Putin said at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, those who are spreading such narratives pursue their own interests and have long-time ties with certain manufactures.

