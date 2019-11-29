Putin, Lukashenko Agree to Meet Before New Year - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have agreed to have a meeting before the New Year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019)

"I am not making an official announcement just yet, but presidents Putin and Lukashenko talked briefly in Bishkek yesterday, and they agreed they would meet before the New Year.

I will not make the announcement just yet, we will do it in the coming days," the spokesman told reporters.