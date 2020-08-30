Putin, Lukashenko Agree to Meet in Moscow in Coming Weeks - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have agreed during phone talks on Sunday to meet in Moscow in the coming weeks, the Kremlin's press service said.

"It was agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in the coming weeks," the press service said, adding that Putin also wished Lukashenko happy birthday.

The Kremlin said that the leaders reiterated their commitment to further boost bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as to strengthen the Russian-Belarusian alliance.