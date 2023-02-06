UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Agree To Meet In Near Future - Belarusian President's Press Service

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Putin, Lukashenko Agree to Meet in Near Future - Belarusian President's Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on Sunday agreed to meet in near future to discuss cooperation between the countries amid sanctions, the Belarusian presidential press service said.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed three sets of issues of the Russian-Belarusian cooperation. The main thing the leaders agreed to is to set a date of their meeting in near future. Its main goal will be to control the implementation of instructions by the governments of the two countries that were given by the presidents earlier.

First of all, the issue of import substitution and all aspects of the anti-sanction cooperation (will be discussed)," the statement read.

Putin and Lukashenko also discussed bilateral partnership between Moscow and Minsk, the press service stated, adding that a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is scheduled to be held in April-May.

