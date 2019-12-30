Putin, Lukashenko Agreed by Phone Oil, Gas Talks to Continue Between Companies - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed by phone that oil and gas talks would continue between companies, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"Issues related to the supply of gas and oil from Russia to Belarus were discussed in detail.

An agreement was reached to continue negotiations on this topic between the economic entities of the two countries," it said.

The sides also agreed on further contacts.