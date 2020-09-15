Putin, Lukashenko Agreed to Return Russian Security Reserve to Premanent Dislocations

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, agreed that the reserve of security forces created by Russia on the border with Belarus should be returned to the places of theirpermanent deployment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"An important result of the talks between the two presidents in Sochi was the agreement that Russia was removing the reserve of law enforcement agencies and the National Guard, which was concentrated near the Russian-Belarusian border, and is taking people to places of permanent deployment," he said.