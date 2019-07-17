UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Attend Service At Valaam Monastery During Tour Across Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Attend Service at Valaam Monastery During Tour Across Island

VALAAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have arrived on Valaam, a Russian island in the middle of the picturesque Ladoga Lake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Upon arrival on the island, Putin and Lukashenko attended a service in the Valaam Monastery.

Afterward, they visited the Skete of All Saints on the island.

Lukashenko is currently on a two-day working visit to Russia. Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders would spend a day in informal talks, visiting the island's monastery, museum and sketes.

In the evening, the presidents are set to return to St. Petersburg, where they will continue talks at the Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions on Thursday.

