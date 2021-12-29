UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Begin Bilateral Meeting - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:35 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, began negotiations, the meeting is taking place at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes, they are ongoing," he said, when asked about the two leaders' negotiations.

Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg a day earlier for an informal summit of leaders of the CIS countries.

Earlier, the Belarusian side reported that the leaders were planning to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation. It is also expected that the presidents of Russia and Belarus will later go out on the ice together to play hockey.

