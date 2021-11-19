UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Concerned Over Poland's Actions On Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the Belarus-Poland border crisis on Friday and voiced concern over Warsaw's actions, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the Belarus-Poland border crisis on Friday and voiced concern over Warsaw's actions, the Kremlin said.

"Serious concern was expressed about the unacceptable, brutal actions of the Polish border guards, including the active use of brute force and special equipment," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Lukashenko also informed Putin about his Wednesday recent phone conversation with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

