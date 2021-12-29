Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The talks between the leaders of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, which lasted about three hours, ended in St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lukashenko is on a visit to Russia. A day earlier, he arrived at an informal summit of the heads of the CIS countries.

The conversation between the leaders of the countries took place in the Konstantin Palace. They also chatted informally during their lunch.