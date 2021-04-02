UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Congratulate Each Other On Russia-Belarus Unity Day - Kremlin

Fri 02nd April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated each other on the occasion of Russia-Belarus Unity Day, discussed cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of a common holiday - the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, the presidents expressed mutual readiness to continue work on the further development of Russian-Belarusian allied relations.

"A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were also discussed, including cooperation in the fight against coronavirus infection," the Kremlin added.

