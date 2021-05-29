UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Continue Talks In Sochi On Saturday - Kremlin

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus continue talks in Sochi on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

"Today, the communication between the two presidents continues," Peskov said.

Lukashenko arrived in Sochi on Friday. The same day, they held five-hour talks.

The leaders exchanged views on a set of bilateral issues, including the coronavirus situation in both countries.

It is also their first meeting since last week's diversion of a Ryanair flight to Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to have been false. The incident triggered a backlash from the West and saw a barrage of EU airlines suspend operations in Belarusian airspace.

Minsk maintains that no pressure was put on the crew to ground the plane, which carried an opposition journalist behind Belarus post-election protests, who was arrested upon disembarking.

