Putin, Lukashenko Currently Not Planning Phone Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, do not currently plan to hold a phone conversation to discuss the detention of over 30 Russians suspected of trying to destabilize the situation in Belarus before the presidential vote, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There are no such plans yet. As you know, Moscow and Minsk have multiple channels of communication, including those of law enforcement agencies. Let us hope this will be enough to clarify the situation," Peskov told reporters.