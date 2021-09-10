Putin, Lukashenko Did Not Discuss Crimea Recognition Issue - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, did not discuss the issue of recognition of Crimea as part of Russia by Belarus and launching direct flights between Minsk and the peninsula, Kremlin spokesman said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, did not discuss the issue of recognition of Crimea as part of Russia by Belarus and launching direct flights between Minsk and the peninsula, Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

Putin and Lukashenko held a meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

"No, these issues were not discussed. President Putin never raises these questions himself," Peskov told reporters.