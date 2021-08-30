UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Cooperation, Further Contacts - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, happy birthday in a phone conversation that also focused on bilateral cooperation and further contacts, the Kremlin said on Monday

"In the phone conversation, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin extended warm congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko, the president of the Republic on Belarus, on the occasion of his birthday. They touched upon certain issues related to the bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts in various formats," the Kremlin said in a statement.

