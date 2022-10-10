Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Cooperation in Different Areas, Including Defense - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discuss cooperation in different areas, including the defense field, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko ordered to host Russian troops in his country as part of the deployment of the joint regional military unit.

"Interaction in various fields, including defense, are constantly discussed in the course of bilateral contacts between presidents Putin and Lukashenko," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin could confirm the information about the deployment of a joint group of troops with Belarus.