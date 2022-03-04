(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have discussed the course of Russia's operation in Ukraine during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Putin had a telephone conversation with ... Lukashenko.

The course of Russia's special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbas was discussed," the kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told his counterpart that the tasks of the operation in Ukraine, which is being carried out in accordance with the planned, will be implemented in full, the statement added.

"Some issues related to the second round of talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine that took place the day before in Belarus were also touched upon. (The sides) agreed on further contacts," the Kremlin said.