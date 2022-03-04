UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Course Of Russia's Special Operation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Course of Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have discussed the course of Russia's operation in Ukraine during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Putin had a telephone conversation with ... Lukashenko.

The course of Russia's special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbas was discussed," the kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told his counterpart that the tasks of the operation in Ukraine, which is being carried out in accordance with the planned, will be implemented in full, the statement added.

"Some issues related to the second round of talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine that took place the day before in Belarus were also touched upon. (The sides) agreed on further contacts," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

15 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

46 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

2 hours ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>