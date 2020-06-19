UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Discuss COVID-19 Response, Mutual Visa Recognition Deal - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Friday a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during which they focused on COVID-19 response and the mutual visa recognition agreement, the Kremlin said.

"They have touched upon several aspects of the two countries' cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus infection and its consequences," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"In the context of the upcoming celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which Moscow will host on June 24 and in which Alexander Lukashenko will take part, they emphasized the great importance of this anniversary for the two countries' peoples," the Kremlin added.

According to the Kremlin, the presidents positively assessed the finalization of the bilateral visa recognition agreement, expected to be signed in Minsk later on Friday during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit.

