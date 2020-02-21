Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Energy, Large Joint Projects Over Phone - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and large joint projects, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

"As a follow-up to Russian-Belarusian talks on the highest level in Sochi on February 7, several pressing issues regarding the bilateral ties were discussed. Special attention was paid to the interaction on energy and implementation of large joint projects," the Kremlin said.