UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Energy, Large Joint Projects Over Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:34 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Energy, Large Joint Projects Over Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and large joint projects, the Kremlin press service said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and large joint projects, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

"As a follow-up to Russian-Belarusian talks on the highest level in Sochi on February 7, several pressing issues regarding the bilateral ties were discussed. Special attention was paid to the interaction on energy and implementation of large joint projects," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi February

Recent Stories

Woman shot dead over marriage issue in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

CRRI grown cotton tops in Punjab, KPK, stands firs ..

16 minutes ago

WPC Preparations to celebrate int'l Women Day in f ..

16 minutes ago

Seoul to Temporarily Ban Mass Rallies Amid Coronav ..

16 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to materialize 'Dairy Milk, Meat Cit ..

13 minutes ago

Azam, Hasnain's heroics help Quetta Gladiators pul ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.