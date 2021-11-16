Putin, Lukashenko Discuss EU-Belarus Migration Crisis - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the situation at the EU-Belarus border during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the migration crisis at the borders of Belarus with the EU countries continued - taking into account the conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and the acting Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, which took place the day before," the Kremlin said in a statement.