Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed countering the spread of coronavirus infection during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including in the context of interaction within the Union State. The topic of countering the spread of coronavirus infection was touched upon," the statement says.