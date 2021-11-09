Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Migrant Stand-off On Poland-Belarus Border
Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:49 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ally, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, on Tuesday discussed a migrant stand-off on the border between Poland and Belarus that the EU accuses Minsk of orchestrating, the Kremlin said
In a statement, Moscow said the two longtime leaders "exchanged opinions on the situation with refugees" on the border, where a wave of migrants has amassed in recent days.