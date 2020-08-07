UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Moscow-Minsk Ties, Recent Detention Of Russians - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held on Friday a phone conversation on the further development of the bilateral relations, and on the recent detention of Russians in the republic, the Kremlin said

"A telephone conversation was held between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. They discussed the pressing issues of the further development of the brotherly relations between Russia and Belarus," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the presidents also exchanged opinions on the detention of 33 Russians, whom Belarus suspects of being members of a private military organization planning to destabilize the situation ahead of the presidential vote.

"They expressed confidence that the situation will be resolved in the amicable spirit typical for the two countries' cooperation," the Kremlin said.

Putin stressed that "the Russian side is interested in the maintenance of a stable political situation in Belarus and hopes that the upcoming presidential election will be held in a calm atmosphere," the statement read on.

