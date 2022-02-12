Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Reaction of US, NATO to Russian Security Proposals - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the response of the United States and NATO to Moscow's proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the response of the United States and NATO to Moscow's proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin added that the heads of state agreed on further personal contacts.