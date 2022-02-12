UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Reaction Of US, NATO To Russian Security Proposals - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Reaction of US, NATO to Russian Security Proposals - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the response of the United States and NATO to Moscow's proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the response of the United States and NATO to Moscow's proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The issues of further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation around the reaction of the United States and NATO to Russian proposals for the development of long-term international legal guarantees of Russia's security were touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin added that the heads of state agreed on further personal contacts.

