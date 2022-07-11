Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Restrictions on Transit to Kaliningrad - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday discussed possible joint steps in response to restrictions on transit to Kaliningrad Region imposed by Lithuania, the Kremlin said.

The presidents talked about bilateral economic cooperation during a phone conversion on Monday, according to the Kremlin's statement.

"In addition, the conversation focused on the situation in connection with the illegal restrictions imposed by Lithuania on the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad Region. In this context, some possible joint steps were discussed," the statement read.

The sides also reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen Russian-Belarusian relations, partnership and alliance, the Kremlin added.