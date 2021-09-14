Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Results of Zapad-2021 Drills, Afghanistan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the results of joint military drills Zapad-2021 and the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. In continuation to the Russian-Belarusian talks held in Moscow on September 9, the presidents discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the results of the joint strategic exercises of armed forces of Russia and Belarus Zapad-2021. The sides also touched upon the developing situation in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.