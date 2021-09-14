UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Results Of Zapad-2021 Drills, Afghanistan - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:26 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Results of Zapad-2021 Drills, Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the results of joint military drills Zapad-2021 and the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the results of joint military drills Zapad-2021 and the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. In continuation to the Russian-Belarusian talks held in Moscow on September 9, the presidents discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the results of the joint strategic exercises of armed forces of Russia and Belarus Zapad-2021. The sides also touched upon the developing situation in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus September

Recent Stories

Qatar won't take 'responsibility' for Kabul airpor ..

Qatar won't take 'responsibility' for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreem ..

7 minutes ago
 Three killed in car-truck collision

Three killed in car-truck collision

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine Expects to Receive $700Mln MFA Loan From E ..

Ukraine Expects to Receive $700Mln MFA Loan From EU in November - Prime Minister

7 minutes ago
 Papua New Guinea Police Arrest Female Foreigner fo ..

Papua New Guinea Police Arrest Female Foreigner for Illegal Possession of Arms, ..

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 78 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 78 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

19 minutes ago
 China's Fujian reports 59 new confirmed COVID-19 c ..

China's Fujian reports 59 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.