Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have held a phone call to discuss defense and other areas of bilateral cooperation, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian Presidency, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have held a phone call to discuss defense and other areas of bilateral cooperation, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian Presidency, said on Saturday.

Putin and Lukashenko also discussed the agenda of the upcoming events in St. Petersburg, the channel said.

The Belarusian leader is expected to arrive in St. Petersburg for a two-day working visit on December 28 to attend an informal top-level summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States. On December 29, he is scheduled to meet with Putin.