UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security In Phone Call - Reports

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have held a phone call to discuss defense and other areas of bilateral cooperation, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian Presidency, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have held a phone call to discuss defense and other areas of bilateral cooperation, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian Presidency, said on Saturday.

Putin and Lukashenko also discussed the agenda of the upcoming events in St. Petersburg, the channel said.

The Belarusian leader is expected to arrive in St. Petersburg for a two-day working visit on December 28 to attend an informal top-level summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States. On December 29, he is scheduled to meet with Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg December

Recent Stories

LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political ..

LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political party: Shaukat

29 seconds ago
 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated ..

145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated in Kohlu

30 seconds ago
 Commissioner underscores need for adopting golden ..

Commissioner underscores need for adopting golden principle of Quaid

32 seconds ago
 Polo tent pegging competition held

Polo tent pegging competition held

39 seconds ago
 First time opposition satisfied with results of po ..

First time opposition satisfied with results of polls: Asad Qaiser

54 minutes ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas

Christian community celebrates Christmas

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.