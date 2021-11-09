Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation At Belarusian-Polish Border - Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:53 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the situation with refugees at the borders of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said
"The presidents exchanged views on the situation with refugees at the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Lithuanian borders," the Kremlin said in a statement.
In addition, Putin and Lukashenko "reaffirmed their commitment" to mutually beneficial integration processes.