Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the situation with refugees at the borders of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The presidents exchanged views on the situation with refugees at the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Lithuanian borders," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In addition, Putin and Lukashenko "reaffirmed their commitment" to mutually beneficial integration processes.