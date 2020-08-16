Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation in Belarus With Emphasis on External Pressure on Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexandel Lukashenko discussed by the phone the current situation in Belarus taking into account external pressure on Minsk in the light of mass protests, the Kremlin press service said.

"The two ;leaders continued the discussion of the situation in Belarus after the presidential election, including taking into account the pressure exerted on the republic from abroad," the statement said.

On Saturday, Putin and Lukashenko also discussed the current developments in Belarus.