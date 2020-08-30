Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation in Belarus - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on Sunday about the situation in Belarus, the eastern European nation's state media said.

The leaders discussed all urgent issues on their agenda and touched upon the current situation in Belarus as well as in the region, the Belarus-1 news channel reported.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against the sitting president since the August 9 election, which saw Lukashenko win a sixth term by a landslide. The opposition rejected the outcome as rigged.