Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation In Donbas, Eurasian Integration - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation in Donbas, Eurasian Integration - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed Russia's military operation in Donbas, integration in the Eurasian space and Moscow-Minsk relations during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko...

Certain aspects of interaction within the framework of integration associations in the Eurasian space were discussed, including in connection with the preparation of the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, "the ongoing special military operation to protect Donbas" was also discussed during the conversation.

The presidents also talked about some issues related to bilateral relations and the Union State, the Kremlin added.

