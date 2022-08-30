UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation In Ukraine During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have discussed the recent developments in Ukraine during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The sides have discussed some topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

